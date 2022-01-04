Greek-Armenian Aventis Aventisian joins Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Greek-Armenian left back Aventis Aventisian has joined Eredivisie club Go Ahead Eagles on a 2 and a half year contract.

The 19 year old joins the club from Greek Super League giants PAOK. Born in Thessealoniki, Aventis is eligible to play for both Greece and Armenian national teams at the senior level.

𝗕𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 (𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻), 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀! 🤝 🎙 '𝘌𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘬 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘬𝘰𝘮, 𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘷𝘰𝘦𝘭𝘥𝘦 𝘪𝘬 𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘶𝘪𝘴'

– 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧https://t.co/Gz5kUpPFEu — Go Ahead Eagles 🦅 (@GAEagles) January 3, 2022

Aventis Aventisian is looking forward to his introduction to Dutch football. “Big clubs, big league, big names,” he says. “Given the way of playing, the Netherlands is one of the best countries to play football. The attractive and attacking way of playing suits me as a player. I am an attacking full-back who likes to touch the ball and therefore expect the Dutch competition to be good for my development,” Aventisian said.

