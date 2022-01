Armenia’s Emin Ohanyan wins European Youth Rapid Chess Championship

The 2021 European Youth Rapid&Blitz Chess Championships took place in Novi Sad, Serbia, from 27-29 of December.

Armenia’s Emin Ohanyan become a European Rapid Champion in the U16 category with 7.5/9 points, the Chess Federation of Armenia reported.

More than 450 children from 29 European federations participated in the event.

Panorama.AM