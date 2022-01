Iran Airtour starts Tehran-Yerevan flights

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Iran Airtour airline has started flights on Tehran-Yerevan-Tehran route.

Armenia International Airports CJSC informs that the flights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

For availability and purchase of tickets and other details it’s necessary to visit the airline’s website or contact the local travel agency.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu