Armenian PM, Iran’s President talk bilateral relations, regional processes

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the further development of Armenian-Iranian relations. The importance of close cooperation between the governments of the two countries aimed at strengthening economic ties was stressed.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Rice also referred to the processes taking place in the region.

The President of Iran congratulated the Prime Minister and the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas.

In his turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated the Christians of Iran on New Year and Christmas, and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for creating the necessary conditions for the preservation of the identity of the Armenians of Iran.

The interlocutors agreed to continue high-level contacts between the two countries.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu