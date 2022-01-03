Armenia embassy in Greece taking all possible steps to resolve Sevan Nisanyan’s issue

The embassy of Armenia in Greece is aware of the process surrounding Sevan Nisanyan, an Armenian intellectual from Istanbul and an Armenian citizen, and is taking all possible steps to resolve the issue, the embassy reported.

To note, the Greek government did not extend Nisanyan’s residence permit—on the basis of his marriage to a Greek citizen—which expired on December 29. According to the disseminated information, Nisanyan was detained on December 30—and due to the expiration of his residence status. It is noted that a decision will be made to deport Nisanyan from Greece.

Istanbul Armenian intellectual and linguist Sevan Nisanyan, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Turkey, had escaped from prison on July 14, 2017. And on July 25 of the same year, Nisanyan announced that he had petitioned to the Greek authorities for asylum.

https://news.am/eng/news/680411.html