Five Armenian PoWs released

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Five Armenian prisoners of war have returned to their homeland through the mediation of the Hungarian government, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The names of the servicement have also been released:

Sargis Abrahamyan

Arman Khachatryan

Vahe Aghajanyan

Suren Khachatryan

Aram Avetyan

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu