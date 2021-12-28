Yerevan City Council elects first deputy mayor of Armenian capital

Hayk Marutyan, Pavel Mazmanyan, Lilit Pipoyan and Ruben Hayrapetyan have resigned as members of the Yerevan City Council from the ruling My Step faction, new Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan told a special session of the municipal council on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Vahe Gevorgyan has quitted the My Step faction, but will continue to serve as an independent councilor.

Resigned My Step councillors Grigor Yeritsyan and Gayane Vardanyan were replaced by Misak Sargsyan and Garnik Vardanyan.

On the agenda of today’s session was the election of the first deputy mayor of the Armenian capital. Hrachya Sargsyan nominated My Step faction secretary Levon Hovhannisyan for the post.

Hovhannisian was elected first deputy mayor of Yerevan in a vote of 37 for, 1 against and 3 abstentions.

Panorama.AM