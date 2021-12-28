In Memory of Anahid Virginia Varadian

Anahid Virginia (Karentz) Varadian passed away on December 19, 2021.

Anahid was born 96 years ago in Cranston, RI to Armenian patriot parents Soghomon and Vergine Karentz, along with her brother Varoujan. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Haig with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. They have three children: Paul and his wife Vartus; Christine and her husband David; and Diana. She was a loving grandmother to Sonig, Nevart, Andre, Erik, Aleksander and Kristian.

Anahid graduated from Cranston High School and went on to receive a degree from Bryant College, a rarity for women in the late 1940s. She worked for Columbia Records, US Rubber company and the Cranston YMCA. For 22 years, she was the assistant to the director of TF Green Airport, where she greeted innumerable presidents, war heroes and famous personalities of sports and entertainment.

She was an early Arzevig member before joining the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) where she was an executive member of the Providence Chapter, convention delegate and a frequent high-scorer in the AYF Olympic Games for which she was later elected AYF Olympic Queen.

Anahid’s lifelong service to the Armenian Relief Society (Red Cross) began in 1949. She was elected to the North American Executive Board and the prestigious International Executive Committee in 1983 and was re-elected in 1986.

She participated in both local and national Armenian choral societies. Among her many interests, she served as president of the Garden Club. She was a passionate traveler, avid skier, sports enthusiast and enjoyed needle work.

Anahid dressed elegantly, defied age and dedicated herself to her family and friends. She is the last of the “Greatest Generation” that experienced the Great Depression and World War II.

She will be dearly missed by her family, the entire Armenian community and friends.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Armenian Relief Society “Ani” Chapter, 7 Armenia Street, Providence, RI 02909.

