New Book | Choose to Rise: The Victory Within

To honor all those who survived and memorialize those who perished, there arises an inspiring historical fiction, based on true events. Set in Kharpert, one is exposed to the daily lives of two brothers, Armen and Vartan, beginning in the year 1913. As they recall their youth during those years, the reader is absorbed into the lives of these two young men. They clearly display the courage, determination and strength to never succumb to the inhumanity inflicted upon them. On the contrary, they make a conscious decision to empower their instinct of survival, and to persist, live and expose the magnitude of the Armenian Genocide.

Sometimes with or without our knowledge, we are blind-sided and confronted with seemingly impossible adversity. However, whether or not we believe, there exists a power within every one of us to display a resilience not only to persevere, but to thrive. This supreme strength is unleashed and exposed so beautifully in Choose to Rise: The Victory Within. Once read, you will recall the phrase, “choose to rise,” when you yourself are challenged and must recognize this innermost power. With this book, there remains an assurance you have a choice not to tolerate anything contrary to your conscience. It is an inspiration which will never leave you and confirms the impermeable Grace which gave rise to a nation from the ashes of genocide.

M.N. Mekaelian began this project to understand what life was like for Armenians prior to the genocide and how such a crime was concealed while it was being planned. This insatiable curiosity led to reading and researching numerous volumes from all over the world over a four year period. This research, coupled with literary ambition, served to be the foundation and inspiration for the writing of the extraordinary book, Choose to Rise: The Victory Within. It is historically grounded with great attention to the everyday details of Armenian life before and during the genocide. This work will give an understanding of how a government can determine the course of life for all succeeding generations and how in spite of all, the triumph belongs to the Armenian human spirit. Choose to Rise: The Victory Within is an experience of resilience. It is an experience of strength and unrelenting determination. The history of a nation is completely unveiled through the eyes of two brothers. Choose to Rise: The Victory Within will embrace you, and you will embrace it.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly