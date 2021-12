14-year-old Armenian figure skater makes history

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian-Russian figure skater Adelia Petrosian has made history as the first female to perform two quadruple Rittberger jumps in a program.

The 14-year-old reached the milestone in the free skate at Russian Figure Skating Championships.

Earlier this season, Petrosian became the first female skater to perform a quadruple Rittberger in a women’s competition.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu