Hrachya Sargsyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Hrachya Sargsyan was sworn in as the new Mayor of Yerevan today in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, representatives of the executive and legislative bodies, members of the City Council.

Takin up the office, the Mayo pledged to abide by the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, the decisions of the City Council, to perform the duties of the Mayor honestly and faithfully, to serve for the sake of Yerevan’s prosperity and act for the benefit of its residents.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu