Announcement from Press and Communications Office of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Announcement regarding the Ecumenical Patriarch’s state of health

His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, as part of the regular diagnostic tests performed at the Phanar, was diagnosed today, Friday, December 24, 2021, positive for the coronavirus.

His All-Holiness, who is fully vaccinated, is currently showing mild symptoms, but his general condition is good.

Immediately after the diagnosis, he visited a central Hospital of the City for further preventive examinations.

The Ecumenical Patriarch thanks all those who express their interest in his state of health and paternally urges, once again, everyone to follow the recommendations of doctors and specialists, as well as those who have not yet been vaccinated, to do so for their own good and of society as a whole.

On this occasion he wishes everyone a Merry and Blessed Christmas.