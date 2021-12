New Year Tree lights up Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The lights of the New Year tree went on in the main square of capital Yerevan today.

There will be no fireworks and festive street lighting and New Year events and Christmas fairs.

Last year all festivities were canceled because to the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, which saw thousands killed and many displaced from their homes.

