Armenia issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of founding of the Communist Party of China

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian post operator HayPost has issued a postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of founding of the Communist Party of China.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 390 AMD depicts the building in Shanghai where the first Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in 1921.

The postage stamp also depicts the inscription “100th ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA” in Armenian and English, as well as the logotype dedicated to the 100th anniversary of founding of the Communist Party of China.

Date of issue: December 23, 2021

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 24,0 x 40,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 50 000 pcs

