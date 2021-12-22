Maléna returns home to a warm welcome

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Maléna , the winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest, returned home last night to a warm welcome.

At Zvartnots International Airport the 14-year-old singer was welcomed by friends, family and an army of fans.

Armenia’s Maléna won Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Paris. Her song Qami Qami impressed both viewers and juries, earning a grand total of 224 points, which was enough to finish in first place, with runners-up Poland and hosts France scoring 218 and 187 points respectively.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Armenian broadcaster AMPTV have announced that the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Armenia next year.

It is Armenia’s second victory in the Contest and 2022 will see the country host Junior Eurovision for the second time after AMPTV staged the competition in Yerevan in 2011 following their triumph the previous year.

