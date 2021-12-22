Hayk Marutyan dismissed as Yerevan Mayor

The Yerevan City Council passed a vote of no-confidence against Hayk Marutyan and terminated his powers as the mayor of the capital city. The motion was backed by 44 Council members in closed, secret ballot, 10 others voted against during the special sitting that had lasted for several hours on Wednesday.

“The results of the vote show the draft motion of the City Council of no-confidence vote against Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has been backed by the Council,” the presiding officer announced, inviting Deputy Mayor Hayk Sargsyan to take the seat of the Mayor. It had been earlier announced that Sargsyan would be in charge of the city mayor.

To remind, the vote of no-confidence in Mayor Marutyan had been initiated by the ruling “My Step” faction.

Panorama.AM