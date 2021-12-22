FM Amirabdollahian arrives in Baku

During his one-day visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will hold a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his Azeri Counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova.

Economic and political ties development between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of “Nagorno-Karabakh” and cooperation between the two countries in establishing the Persian Gulf and Black Sea transit corridor with participation of gh Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan Georgia are of topics will be discussed by the Iranian Foreign Minister in a meeting with officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

