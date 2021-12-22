Artsakh students attend church service at Amaras monastery with Russian peacekeepers’ support

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured the safety of around 100 pilgrims and local residents visiting the Amaras monastery complex on the line of contact of the parties in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Pilgrims, including students of Shushi university, arrived in the Martuni district for a church service in Amaras from the city of Stepanakert and the settlements close to the monastery, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Peacemakers ensure the safety of pilgrims while traveling and visiting the Amaras monastery complex and during church services.

As a result of the agreements reached, the Amaras monastery was in close proximity to the line of contact of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly ensure the safety of pilgrims wishing to visit the shrine.

Panorama.AM