Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of November 26th trilateral agreement

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

A wide range of issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached in the November 26 trilateral statement in Sochi were discussed during the telephone conversation.

The parties attached importance to taking steps to de-escalate the situation, increase the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and establish mechanisms for delimitation and demarcation of the border.

