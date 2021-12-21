Vahe Vahian’s Armenian Translation of Kahlil Gibran’s Literary Masterpiece Revived

GLENDALE—Poet and spiritualist Kahlil Gibran’s world-renowned work, “The Prophet,” which was translated into Western Armenian in 1984 by Armenian author and teacher Vahe Vahian, has been republished as a paperback edition with a preface by author and literary critic Arpi Sarafian.

While the book will be officially released to the public in the coming months, copies are now available for purchase for the holidays at Abril Bookstore’s new location: 1022 E. Chevy Chase Dr., Suite C, Glendale, CA or from the bookstores’s website.

“The Prophet” is a literary work that has been popular reading around the world ever since its publication in 1923. Yet, a translation that is considered by many to be the best rendering into Western Armenian of the celebrated classic has not been available for over 35 years now. This second edition is a response to the numerous requests for the Vahe-Vahian translation, following the publication in the Armenian press of several articles about the Armenian translations of the Gibran classic.

The second edition of Vahe Vahian’s translated version of Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet” includes 12 full-page illustrations by Gibran

This second edition is an exact paperback replica of the 1984 first edition, except for the addition of a Preface by Arpi Sarafian.

“The Prophet” is a collection of poetic essays that are philosophical, spiritual, and, above all, inspirational. Gibran’s musings cover such sprawling topics as love, marriage, children, giving, eating and drinking, work, joy and sorrow, housing, clothes, buying and selling, crime and punishment, laws, freedom, reason and passion, pain, self-knowledge, teaching, friendship, talking, time, good and evil, prayer, pleasure, beauty, religion, and death. Each piece reveals deep insights into the impulses of the human heart and mind.

With 12 full-page drawings by Gibran, this beautiful work makes a perfect holiday gift for anyone seeking enlightenment and inspiration.

