Armenian cross-stone placed and consecrated in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk

An Armenian cross-stone dedicated to the innocent victims of the Ukrainian and Armenian peoples has been placed and consecrated during a ceremony held in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk (Lugansk region), AnalitikaUA.net.

Among the attendees were Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Davit Mkrtchyan, representatives of local authorities, clergymen, as well as guests from Armenian communities.

“Today’s ceremony is a significant ceremony for two nations, including me and you all. Our nations have histories spanning millennia, but we ourselves are writing modern history, together, here in Lugansk region, at the most difficult moment for Ukraine when a war is going on. Your remarks about our friendship, Armenians and Ukrainians are very important for us. Everyone knows that it’s easy to become friends when there are no problems, but at a time that is difficult for Lugansk and the whole country, we understand what your remarks and support mean, and we are sincerely grateful to you. We can’t change the past, but together we will write a new history,” head of the administration of Lugansk Sergey Gaidai said during the ceremony.

According to an ancient tradition, the cross-stone placed at the Armenian memorial complex was consecrated by Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan.

