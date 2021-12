Ten Armenian POWs return home

Ten Armenian prisoners of war have returned home through the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

The names of the prisoners have also been published:

Galstyan Hrachik

Dolanyan Mkrtich

Harutyunyan Gagik

Poghosyan Radik

Ghevondyan Andranik

Nazaryan Artur

Shahinyan Marat

Petrosyan Sevek

Stepanyan Karlen

Vasilyan Hayk

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu