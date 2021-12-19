Next meeting of ‘3+3’ platform on South Caucasus may be held in Turkey

The next meeting of the “3+3” regional consultative platform on the South Caucasus is expected to take place in Turkey. The statement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, following the 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, TASS reported.

“[Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan] Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov and I discussed the meeting between [President of Azerbaijan Ilham] Aliyev and [Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol] Pashinyan in Brussels, the meeting of the ‘3+2’ platform in Moscow, which was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Georgia did not attend it, but we hope that it will attend the next meeting, which, as we expect, will be held in Turkey,” the latter’s FM said.

Cavusoglu’s speech was broadcast on his official Twitter account.

https://news.am/eng/news/678296.html