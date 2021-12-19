Macron on 10 Armenian POWs’ return to homeland from Azerbaijan: I want to salute decisive action of EU

French President Emmanuel Macron commented on Sunday’s return of ten Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) from Azerbaijani captivity, attaching a video to it.

“Ten Armenian soldiers were released. I want to salute the decisive action of the European Union, with which we will continue to carry this path of dialogue towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are going forward,” Macron wrote on Twitter.

As reported earlier, ten captives have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan Sunday—and through the mediation President Charles Michel of the European Council.

