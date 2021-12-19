Armenia wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Maléna from Armenia wins Junior Eurovision 2021 with the song “Qami Qami”

Today, the 19th edition of Junior Eurovision Song Contest took place live from Paris.

19 countries participated under the slogan “Imagine”, and after two hours show, the results were in: Maléna from Armenia wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the song “Qami Qami”. It’s the second victory for Armenia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The show was broadcast live from La Seine Musicale in Paris and was hosted by Carla, Élodie Gossuin and Olivier Minne.

Armenia’s Maléna was crowned winner based on voting from national juries in all 19 competing countries. For the fifth time, viewers from around the world could also vote on their favorite songs in two windows: Online voting before the show, where the voting was based on snippets of rehearsal, and online voting during the show, where the viewers could vote in 15 minutes after the last performance.

The national juries and the online voting each determined 50% of the result.

Junior Eurovision 2021 – Result

Maléna

Մալենա

Maléna is 14 years old from Yerevan, Armenia. Her real name is Arpine Martoyan (Արփինե Մարտոյան). She’s a singer-songwriter and cellist.

In 2018, Maléna took part in the Armenian national selection for Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song “Par”. She finished 8th in the Semi-final.

In 2020, Maléna was internally selected by the Armenian broadcaster to represent Armenia at last year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest, but Armenia withdrew from the 2020 contest. In 2021, she was again internally selected for Junior Eurovision with a new song.

History of Junior Eurovision

Back in 2000 the Danish broadcaster Denmark’s Radio (DR) held a song contest for children, and in 2002 the “MGP Nordic” was held together with Sweden and Norway. EBU picked up the idea for a song contest featuring children, and the first Junior Eurovision Song Contest was held in 2003 in Copenhagen, with 16 participating countries.

Back then the Junior Eurovision was based on entertainment for kids around Europe. On their level. It has later transformed itself to a copy of the “adult’s Eurovision”, lacking the soul and unique atmosphere it once had.

Junior Eurovision is only open for children aged 9 to 14.

Winners of Junior Eurovision

2003: Croatia (Dino Jelusić: “Ti si moja prva ljubav”)

2004: Spain (María Isabel: “Antes muerta que sencilla”)

2005: Belarus (Ksenia Sitnik: “My vmeste” / “Мы вместе”)

2006: Russia (Tolmachevy Sisters: “Vesenniy Jazz” / “Весенний джаз”)

2007: Belarus (Alexey Zhigalkovich: “S druz’yami” / “С друзьями”)

2008: Georgia (Bzikebi: “Bzz..”)

2009: Netherlands (Ralf Mackenbach: “Click Clack”)

2010: Armenia (Vladimir Arzumanyan: “Mama” / “Մամա”)

2011: Georgia (CANDY: “Candy Music”)

2012: Ukraine (Anastasiya Petryk: “Nebo” / “Небо”)

2013: Malta (Gaia Cauchi: “The Start”)

2014: Italy (Vincenzo Cantiello: “Tu primo grande amore”)

2015: Malta (Destiny Chukunyere: “Not My Soul”)

2016: Georgia (Mariam Mamadashvili: “Mzeo”)

2017: Russia (Polina Bogusevich: “Wings”)

2018: Poland (Roksana Węgiel: “Anyone I Want to Be”)

2019: Poland (Viki Gabor: “Superhero”)

2020: France (Valentina: “J’imagine”)

2021: Armenia (Maléna: “Qami Qami”)

