Armenia main clock is 80 years old

The main clock of Armenia is 80 years old, informed the government’s Facebook page.

On this occasion, an “online clock-piano concert” will be held—at the hall of the main clock—by pianist, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayk Melikyan.

The concert will be broadcast on December 24, starting at 9pm, on the official Facebook pages of the government of Armenia, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and Melikyan.

https://news.am/eng/news/678303.html