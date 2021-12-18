Take a look at Maléna’s rehearsals and the voting details for Armenia in Junior Eurovision 2021

Voting is now open for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021! Once again, fans from all over the world can cast their votes for this year’s contest right now. But who should you vote for? To help you decide, let us take you through a review of each artist’s rehearsals and their voting details!

Armenia: Maléna – Qami Qami

Performing 9th in this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest live final will be Maléna from Armenia with the song “Qami Qami”. The track’s music and lyrics were written by Vahram Petrosyan, tokionine, Maléna and David Tserunyan.

An ethereal space disco. Not three words you would naturally put together but that is what we’re going to get! Maléna’s vocals are absolutely on point, the choreography is slick and professional and the song is a banger for the ages. The performer and the song are a perfect match. Maléna has the gravitas and the captivating performance skills that some of her adult counterparts struggle to achieve.

All in all, this is a performance that really backs up the “winner” claims that have been thrown about! Armenia have really done themselves proud. Even if she doesn’t win, I am sure this performance and song will go down as one of the best Junior Eurovision songs of all time.

First rehearsal recap

Vote for Armenia now!

Votes can be cast via vote.junioreurovision.tv NOW! Viewers from all over the world can vote for three countries.

The first round of voting is open right now and will close at 3.59pm CET on Sunday 19th December, just before the beginning of the live broadcast. Then, voting will reopen during the show for approximately fifteen minutes following the final performance so further votes can be cast.

