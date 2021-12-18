FLYONE Armenia starts Yerevan-Lyon flights

Siranush Ghazanchyan

FLYONE Armenia airline has started regular direct flights on Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan.

Yerevan-Lyon flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, at an affordable cost for everyone from 44 euros, or 39 euros for FLYONE CLUB members.

The launching of regular direct flights was marked by a special event at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport. Head of the Advisory Board of FLYONE Armenia Aram Ananyan cut the symbolic ribbon, announcing the opening of the long-awaited direction.

The company’s Director General Mircea Maleca noted: “ FLYONE Armenia has become the first Armenian airline to operate flights to an EU country after more than a year of Armenian airlines being on the EU aviation blacklist. Given the size of the Armenian diaspora in France, Lyon is a key destination, and it is no coincidence that we begin our flights to Europe with flights to this city.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu