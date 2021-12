Armenia names Ruben Rubinyan as special representative for normalization with Turkey

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan will be the special representative of the Republic of Armenia for the process of normalization between Armenia and Turkey, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Earlier this week Turkey announced the appointment of Serdar Kilic, former Ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu