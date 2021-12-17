Yerevan City Council to consider no-confidence motion against Mayor Hayk Marutyan on December 22

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Yerevan City Council will convene a special sitting on December 22, 2021, in line with the Law on Local Self-Government in the City of Yerevan.

The only issue on the agenda is the no-confidence motion against Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

The motion has been initiated by the ruling My Step bloc. The faction has nominated incumbent Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan for the post.

The no confidence motion passes if the nominated candidate receives the majority of votes of the City Council.

