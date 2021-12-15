The Gift of love that weighs more than Gold

Martha Mekaelian

As Matthew records his account in The Bible,

He takes us to Bethlehem, to a small little stable

He tells of the story of Christ Jesus Birth

And paranoid Herod who did not know His worth

The Lord spoke to Joseph as he lay down and dreamed

‘Make Mary your wife, it is not what it seems.’

So Joseph awoke and made Mary his wife

Who gave birth to Jesus, The Resurrection, The Life.

Then out of the East wise men journeyed, we’re told,

They brought gifts: frankincense, myrrh, and gold.

They traveled to Bethlehem where Christ Jesus lay,

They fell down, they worshipped, they bowed, and they prayed.

Herod was desperate to find the Child that day

But the wise men returned home a different way.

The angel warned Joseph how Herod destroys

‘Take the King into Egypt, your New Born Boy.’

From Egypt they returned to Galilee

As John the Baptist prepared the Way, you see.

Jesus was baptized by this man, called John,

But why? He was perfect, He was God’s Son.

“This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased,”

And through faith with grace, we will one day be free.

We say Merry Christmas, this Gift of Love

We read of His spirit, in the form of The Dove

The Bible was written for all faiths on earth

The story of Christmas tells of His Birth.

Read the Bible, my friend, It will set you free

Know the Son of God, born of Mary.

Learn of this baby, who is God’s Lamb,

He is not just a child, but the Great I AM!

This story is true and is always the same

Merry Christmas to you, In Jesus’ Name

