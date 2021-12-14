“O Holy Night” christmas concert held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A festive Christmas concert was held at Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church on Friday, December 13, sponsored by the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island and the church’s cultural committee. The Armenian Chorale of RI, several soloists and students from the Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian School performed.

Artistic director, conductor and chairman of the cultural committee Maestro Konstantin Petrossian presented a wonderful program featuring Armenian and traditional Christmas carols. The audience warmly greeted the performances of the chorale, pianist Mari Panosian and soloists Gohar Manjelikian, Mari Megrdichian, Satenik Emdjian and violinist Gregory Ayriyan. The Armenian school children’s performance, which included New Year’s songs, as well as Christmas carols with the Armenian Chorale, was greeted with heartfelt enthusiasm.

As Rev. Fr. Shnork Souin said at the end of the concert, this concert was long-awaited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and became an inspiring factor in the resumption of the cultural life of the community. He thanked Maestro Petrossian and all the performers for the wonderful Christmas present. The evening concluded with a lovely reception in the Egavian Hall organized by the cultural committee.

The video of the concert will be available on Friday, December 17th at 7:30 pm on the Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church, Providence, RI, Facebook page.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly