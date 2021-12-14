Lachin corridor cannot be under any kind of Azerbaijani control, Artsakh’s State Minister says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Lachin corridor cannot be under any kind of Azerbaijani control, Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan said in a Twitter post.

According to him, the issue has no connection with the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Artsakh must have direct and uncontrolled common border with Armenia, and our occupied territories must be returned,” Beglaryan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier today that Azerbaijan is trying to “bring the issue of opening regional communications to a deadlock.”

“The attempts of the President of Azerbaijan to draw parallels between the opening of regional communications and the Lachin corridor have nothing to do with the discussions and statements on the topic signed so far and are unacceptable for Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the position would be clearly expressed during the trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and EU Council President Charles Michel.

