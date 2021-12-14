Christianity Today’s 2022 Book Awards

Our picks for the books most likely to shape evangelical life, thought, and culture.

COMPILED BY MATT REYNOLDS

As a books editor for a Christian magazine, I think I'm contractually obligated, every so often, to mention that verse from Ecclesiastes about there being no end to the making of books (12:12). (Though I can't help wondering whether an updated version might instead remark on the relentless production of podcasts, that contemporary magnet for "everyone and their cousin" barbs.)

The “making of books” verse carries the same world-weary tone that pervades much of Ecclesiastes. And we have to admit some truth here. Consider the investment of mind, body, and soul involved in writing books few may read or remember, and ask yourself: Why do so many people, across so many eras and cultures, willingly empty themselves in this way?

Even so, you’ll never catch Christianity Today pronouncing “Vanity of vanities” upon the whole book-making enterprise. Recall that God himself speaks to us through a book—as does the author of Ecclesiastes. Sometimes, you can’t tell the truth about the world with anything less.

That’s why we’re pleased to dedicate the bulk of CT’s January/February issuenot only to our annual Book Awards (which now include a new category: Marriage and Family), but also to books themselves, in the form of excerpts from several of the finalists (and a number of the winners). Together, we believe they represent some of the year’s most exemplary Christian thinking. (To locate these excerpts, look for the links as you scroll through the categories.)

Congratulations to this year’s honorees—and let no one dismiss their work as a chasing after the wind. —Matt Reynolds, books editor

Apologetics & Evangelism

Urban Apologetics: Restoring Black Dignity with the Gospel

Edited by Eric Mason | Zondervan

The essays in Urban Apologetics do much more than merely debunk the myth that Christianity is a “white man’s religion.” They compellingly blend an adherence to biblical truth with an awareness of cultural trends. The authors evoke themes like Black dignity and Black consciousness, and in the next breath they press the importance of the sufficiency of Scripture, the work of the Holy Spirit, and the necessity of conversion. They take identity seriously, and they also take the gospel seriously. They are not blind to prejudice, and neither are they deaf to truth. In all this, they deftly expose the shallowness of the false choice between biblical faithfulness and ethnic identity. Perhaps it should not be surprising that concern for culture and identity can sit alongside contending for the faith, but in today’s social climate it is a wonderfully refreshing combination. —Christopher Watkin, associate professor at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia

Award of Merit

In Quest of the Historical Adam: A Biblical and Scientific Exploration

William Lane Craig | Eerdmans

This is a bold, rigorous, original work at the intersection of faith and science. For those who wonder whether contemporary science, including evolutionary science, is compatible with the Christian faith, Craig’s book will be seen as a breath of fresh air. For the sake of argument, Craig assumes the evolutionary thesis of common ancestry and considers whether that thesis is compatible with a historical Adam and Eve. He concludes that the evidence is not only consistent with the belief in an historical first human pair, but provocatively, that the first humans ought to be identified with Homo heidelbergensis, dating back to somewhere between 750,000 and a million years ago. I don’t agree with every move that Craig makes. Undoubtedly, many within the Christian community will not agree either. But his project is not revisionary. Rather, he is seeking, with intellectual humility, boldness, and rigor, to walk the path of reason in the search of truth. —Paul Gould, associate professor of philosophy of religion at Palm Beach Atlantic University

Finalists

Surviving Religion 101: Letters to a Christian Student on Keeping the Faith in College

Michael Kruger | Crossway

Why God Makes Sense in a World That Doesn’t: The Beauty of Christian Theism

Gavin Ortlund | Baker Academic

Biblical Studies

A Theology of Paul and His Letters: The Gift of the New Realm in Christ

Douglas Moo | Zondervan

Many of us are familiar with Moo in analysis mode from his various commentaries on books of the New Testament. Here, we also find Moo in synthesis mode, as he details the theology of Paul across his epistles. This is biblical theology at its best, as this foremost Pauline scholar comprehensively presents the fulfilment of Old Testament promises in Christ while looking forward to their consummation. I especially appreciated Moo’s up-to-date and balanced presentations of contested issues like the “New Perspective” on Paul. —Peter Lau, visiting lecturer at Sydney Missionary & Bible College

Award of Merit

Covenant: The Framework of God’s Grand Plan of Redemption

Daniel I. Block | Baker Academic

This is a work of developed biblical theology from an established scholar. Block’s years of training manifest themselves in the breadth and depth of this book as he guides readers through the cosmic story of God’s ultimate plan of redemption through the framework of covenant. While Block is primarily an Old Testament scholar, he explores how the Old Testament view of covenant carries over into the New Testament in profound ways. Covenant should be a fixture in courses on biblical theology for years to come, while also appealing to interested readers and scholars. —Beth Stovell, professor of Old Testament at Ambrose University

Finalists

The Beatitudes Through the Ages

Rebekah Eklund | Eerdmans

Understanding the Jewish Roots of Christianity: Biblical, Theological, and Historical Essays on the Relationship between Christianity and Judaism

Edited by Gerald McDermott | Lexham

Children & Youth

Any Time, Any Place, Any Prayer: A True Story of How You Can Talk with God

Laura Wifler | The Good Book Company

Adults have a tendency to complicate prayer, but Wifler does an exceptional job of reminding kids (and us) how simple it is to talk to God. Walking through the prayer of Christ, she exemplifies the joyful life of prayer in the life of a believer and captures God’s receptive heart to the prayers of his children. This book is theologically sound and beautifully illustrated, and it will encourage children and adults alike to grow in a prayerful life. —Amy Gannett, writer, Bible teacher, and founder of Tiny Theologians

Award of Merit

Whistlestop Tales: Around the World in 10 Bible Stories

Krish and Miriam Kandiah | Hodder & Stoughton

The Kandiahs provide meaningful and much-needed context for some well-known—and some lesser well-known—Bible stories, highlighting the contemporary countries and ancient cultures in which they are set. A Syrian spy, an Iranian queen, a Sudanese senator, and an Italian soldier are among the international heroes featured in these tales, which highlight each character’s ethnic heritage, something often overlooked in children’s Bible stories. Each story is retold with humor and warmth. And Andy Gray’s action-packed illustrations will keep children turning pages to discover what comes next. —Meadow Rue Merrill, author of Redeeming Ruth and The Lantern Hill Farm series

Finalists

What Is God Like?

Rachel Held Evans and Matthew Paul Turner | Convergent

Stay This Way Forever

Linsey Davis | Zonderkidz

Christian Living & Discipleship

Living Radical Discipleship: Inspired by John Stott

Edited by Laura Meitzner Yoder | Langham Global Library

John Stott was one of the most respected theologians of all time. On the tenth anniversary of his death, editor Laura Meitzner Yoder compiled a series of essays from contributors who share how Stott’s radical convictions on topics such as creation care, social responsibility, and global church leadership shaped their thinking and ministry praxis. As with many anthologies, some of the essays feel more relevant than others. Nevertheless, Living Radical Discipleship reminds readers how the gospel intends to transform our lives so that we can then transform the world around us. —Dorothy Littell Greco, author of Marriage in the Middle and Making Marriage Beautiful

Award of Merit

What God Has to Say about Our Bodies: How the Gospel Is Good News for Our Physical Selves

Sam Allberry | Crossway

Allbery’s work guides disciples of Jesus to understand their own bodies in light of Scripture. Avoiding both an overly negative picture of the body (with its temptations to shame) and a naively cavalier picture (with its temptations to false liberty), he casts a vision rooted in the bodily death and resurrection of Jesus. Nearly every page brims with insight, from the effects of body-shaming to the motivations driving the popularity of tattoos. —Dave Morlan, cofounder and teaching pastor of Fellowship Denver Church

Finalists

Abuelita Faith: What Women on the Margins Teach Us about Wisdom, Persistence, and Strength

Kat Armas | Brazos

Leaving Silence: Sexualized Violence, the Bible, and Standing with Survivors

Susannah Larry | Herald

The Church & Pastoral Leadership

Preaching to People in Pain: How Suffering Can Shape Your Sermons and Connect with Your Congregation

Matthew D. Kim | Baker Academic

As a preacher, I found this book an invaluable and timely resource. Oftentimes, people sitting in our churches are suffering immensely from different hardships and challenges. Kim’s book will help preachers offer words of hope and empathy for suffering saints. He gives readers insights on different types of pain, a plan for preaching on pain, sample sermons, a brief theological overview on suffering, and personal stories that grip the heart. —Benjamin Shin, associate professor of Christian ministry and leadership at Biola University

Award of Merit

Winsome Conviction: Disagreeing without Dividing the Church

Tim Muehlhoff And Richard Langer | InterVarsity Press

With an engaging style, Muehlhoff and Langer teach readers how to have crucial conversations about sensitive issues without digressing into contempt and animosity. Using Scripture, conflict theory, and church history, they offer readers a map for navigating disagreements in a robust and civil manner. They teach us how to identify the difference between confessional absolutes, convictions, and personal tastes (preferences), and how to dialogue through differences with Biblical truth and love. This is a needed tool for our contentious age! —Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South District, Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod

Finalists

Power in Weakness: Paul’s Transformed Vision for Ministry

Timothy G. Gombis | Eerdmans

Planting a Church without Losing Your Soul: Nine Questions for the Spiritually Formed Pastor

Tim Morey | IVP Academic

Culture & the Arts

Discovering God Through the Arts: How We Can Grow Closer to God by Appreciating Beauty & Creativity

Terry Glaspey | Moody

This is a superb explication of the Christian’s relationship to the arts. Or at least what the Christian’s relationship should be to the arts. The book is full of references to, and insightful explanations of, paintings, music, film, literature, and other media that are either spiritually encouraging or spiritually challenging. Glaspey remarks on the relationship of the arts to spiritual discipline, wonder, mystery, and Scripture, and he describes how art can help us find comfort, discover courage, and develop a passion for justice. —Drew Trotter, senior scholar, Consortium of Christian Study Centers

Award of Merit

Reading the Times: A Literary and Theological Inquiry into the News

Jeffrey Bilbro | InterVarsity Press

This book is like the best class you ever took in college. Big ideas are delivered in a winsome and enticing way. We all know we are consuming bad news and it is eroding our society. Bilbro identifies the problem, shows how it’s likely worse than you imagined, and offers hope. Reading the Times helps us think about time itself and how beauty, faith, and simple human practices can shift our perspective in healthy, God-honoring ways that will, in the end, enable us to read and respond to news wisely. —Ned Bustard, author, illustrator, and founder of World’s End Images

Finalists

The Wisdom Pyramid: Feeding Your Soul in a Post-Truth World

Brett McCracken | Crossway

He Saw That It Was Good: Reimagining Your Creative Life to Repair a Broken World

Sho Baraka | WaterBrook

Fiction

Revival Season

Monica West | Simon & Schuster

This novel stands out thanks to its overall mastery. The waning world of revivalism is vividly portrayed, the narrative moves with urgency while revealing deeper layers at every stage, and the characters, though all too human, are drawn with sympathy and complexity. As Miriam comes to see her father’s faults and deceptions, what could have been a simple “coming of age as rejection of faith” story turns into a much more interesting quest to disentangle the legacy of a divine father from a human one. —J. Mark Bertrand, crime novelist and pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Award of Merit (tie)

Sugar Birds

Cheryl Grey Bostrom | She Writes Press

In Sugar Birds, readers will find hints of a coming-of-age story with similar themes as Where the Crawdads Sing. Told from the perspectives of 10-year-old Aggie and 16-year-old Celia, the novel is about self-discovery and learning how to survive in a world that isn’t always kind or easy to understand. Lyrical at times, the book is enjoyable both in paper and on audio. —Cara Putman, novelist and attorney

The Weight of Memory

Shawn Smucker | Revell

Smucker’s novel draws you in right away and keeps you reading. It is imaginative, builds upon suspense effectively, and combines narrative movement with evocative phrasing. The Weight of Memory raises questions of what truly matters within the framework of our mortality. —Carolyn Weber, professor at New College Franklin (Franklin, Tennessee), author of Surprised by Oxford and Sex and the City of God

Finalist

Little Hours

Lil Copan | One Bird Books

History & Biography

God’s Law and Order: The Politics of Punishment in Evangelical America

Aaron Griffith | Harvard University Press

God’s Law and Order examines the controversial issue of the prison system by exploring evangelical engagement with that system through the 20th and early-21st centuries. Demonstrating nuance and a deep understanding of evangelical thought and practice in the public sphere, Griffith explains how dominant evangelical ideas about sin, punishment, and justice intersected with larger societal trends related to crime and punishment. Through his book, Griffith provides strong evidence for his argument that “One cannot understand the creation, maintenance, or reform of modern American prisons . . . without understanding the impact of evangelicalism.” —Trisha Posey, professor of history at John Brown University

(Read CT’s review of God’s Law and Order.)

