Armenia foils Azerbaijan’s propaganda event as part of UN anti-corruption conference in Egypt

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian delegation headed by Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has foiled an anti-Armenian event organized by Azerbaijan within the framework of the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) under way in Sharm el-Sheikh Egypt, Armenpress reports.

During the event titled “Misuse of fund raising activities for corruption and related criminal purposes” the Azerbaijani delegation attempted to label Armenian organizations as institutions financing terrorism and to present the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination as “separatism” and “terrorism.”

In an abuse to the platform, the Azerbaijani delegates began to discredit Armenia, Artsakh Republic, Armenian organizations and Diaspora individuals instead of touching upon the manifestations of rampant corruption in their own country.

To give legitimacy to the event, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to use the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in its political speculations, inviting UNODC representatives to take part in the thematic discussion as speakers. In addition, without permission from the UNODC Secretariat, Azerbaijan used the structure’s logo on the event materials to try to create the impression that UNODC and the 9th session of the UN Convention against Corruption are co-organizers of the event.

The Armenian delegation undertook measures to counter the Azerbaijani propaganda. In particular, at the request of the Armenian delegation, the UNODC Secretariat demanded that the Azerbaijani delegation remove the logos of the UNODC from all documents related to the event. In addition, at the request of the Armenian delegation, the UNODC expert, who was supposed to speak at the thematic discussion, stated that the UNODC Secretariat usually provides speakers for relevant events at the request of the participating countries. He also stressed that the presence of the Secretariat at the event in no way means that UNODC endorses any speeches or announcements made during the event.

Consul of Armenia in Egypt Rafayel Movsesyan then took the floor, strongly criticizing the anti-Armenian event and demanding that Azerbaijan stop hate propaganda against famous Armenian organizations and figures who tried to draw the attention of the international community to the violence against the civilian population of Artsakh, crimes against humanity, violations of international humanitarian law, destruction of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage during the war in 2020 and the humanitarian crisis created as a result of the aggression of Azerbaijan. He reminded Azerbaijan of the December 7 decision of the UN International Court of Justice to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan, obliging the latter to take steps to stop propaganda of racial hatred and discrimination against persons of Armenian descent, including by officials and public institutions.

A very limited number of foreigners physically participated in the meeting. They left the hall immediately after the speech of the Armenian delegates.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu