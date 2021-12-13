Homenetmen Providence Chapter celebrates 40th anniversary

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence Homenetmen Chapter joyously celebrated the 40th anniversary of its establishment with a banquet dinner on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 in the Egavian Hall at Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church. Guests included the Homenetmen Central Executive Board’s Vahe Tanashian, chairman of the United States Eastern Region Vicken Khatchadourian, athletic director of the United States Eastern Region Christopher Krikorian, the USA Eastern Regional khempabed Harout Tashian, the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) Central Executive Board’s Taline Mkrtschjan, vice president of the Central Executive of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Nareh Mkrtschjan, Rev. Hagop Manjelikian, Reverend Father Shnork Souin and chairman of the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees Jason Simonian.

In the presence of nearly 160 Homenetmen members, supporters and attendees, the evening began with the scouts “fanfar” and parade of flags, which was followed by the singing of the US, Armenian and Homenetmen anthems by Rosdom Mkrtschjan and Taleen Donoyan. After the blessing, a moment of silence was conducted in memory of the founding members.

The emcees were Garo and Galin Tashian. A slide show presentation, highlighting the work of the Providence Chapter over the past 40 years, was prepared by the chapter khmpabed Mkrtich Arslanyan and pokh khmpabedouhi Anahid Donoyan.

Chapter Chairman Hagop Khachadourian delivered the congratulatory message and emphasized the realization of the Providence Homenetmen’s founding members’ dreams. “In the Diaspora, it is important to educate the youth to have a ‘healthy mind and body’ and reinforce Armenian ideals in their souls and hearts,” he said. In addition, he also thanked the Sts. Vartanantz Church clergy, Board of Trustees, sister organizations, Homenetmen members and Supporters for their continuous assistance and support, especially for all those who offered their financial support for the 40th anniversary commemorative ad book. The local chapter honored the following young adult members with commemorative gifts for their continuous dedication and work: Siran Krikorian, Mikey Arslanian, Talene Bagdasarian, Ida Arslanian, Hrant Khatchadourian, Garo Tashian and Raffi Rachdouni.

Chairman of the United States Eastern Region Vicken Khatchadourian congratulated the Providence Homenetmen’s 40 years of activities and service and commended the hard work of the chapter executive, scout council, athletic and social committees. On this occasion, on behalf of the Eastern Regional, Khatchadourian presented the region’s “Service Award” to the following members for their many decades of service: Manoushag Krikorian, Chris Krikorian, Sarkis Tarbinian, Harout Taraksian, Maral Khachadourian, Hamazasp Rachdouni and Hagop Donoyan.

Tanashian delivered the concluding remarks on behalf of the Central Executive Board. He congratulated the awardees, adding that they will undoubtedly continue the preservation of Armenian culture and its virtues and that they will inspire future generations. “Yes, the pandemic and war had a negative impact on the overall work of Homenetmen, but they did not decrease our determination and will to serve the Armenian nation,” he said. “We owe this to three fundamental factors: the ideology of Homenetmen, the uncompromising spirit of Homenetmen members and the continuous moral and financial help of our supporters.”

The entertainment of the evening was provided by the singer Garo Torossian, who was accompanied by Viken Makoushian. The evening concluded with the participants singing numerous revolutionary and nationalistic songs.

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

Armenian Weekly