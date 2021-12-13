Hayk Melikyan’s concert to mark 80th anniversary of Armenia’s main clock

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An online concert by pianist, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayk Melikyan will mark the 80th anniversary of Armenia’s main clock in Republics Square.

The concert has been initiated by the National Chamber Music Center with the support of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Education and Science and the “Mountains” cultural NGO. The online concert will be broadcast from the clock hall on December 24, at 21:00, on the official Facebook pages of the pianist, the Armenian Government and the Ministry of Education and Science.

The concert program includes works by outstanding Armenian and European composers, which are thematically connected with the clock and Yerevan. Works by Haydn, Daquin, Cooper, Handel, Saryan, Babajanyan, Ayvazyan/Kostanyan.

Within the framework of the concert, Hayk Melikyan will premiere the “Yerevan Campanella” – a composition for piano and city clock bells, which could be the first in the world.

“The main clock of our country is a witness of many generations and changes, the symbol of our statehood,” says Alexander Plato Hakobyan, producer of the project.

According to him, there is so much love in the project, “all parties involved have worked in a unique environment of gratitude and pride.”

