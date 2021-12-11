Kim Kardashian asks judge to be declared legally single amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian West wants to be declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, TMZ reports.

The SKIMS founder filed court documents on Friday, asking to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, according to the outlet which reported that she additionally asked to have her maiden name restored.

Kardashian West and West, 44, share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

The new court filings come amid West’s repeated public pleas to get back together with Kardashian West. The latest plea came on Thursday, when he dedicated his song “Runaway” to his ex while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/12/11/Kim-Kardashian-divorce/2612486