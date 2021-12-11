Armenian Church commemorates Pontiff Nikoghayos

Armenian Church commemorates Pontiff Nikoghayos on Saturday, December 11, Qahana.am reports.

Pontiff Nikoghayos (Nicholas the Bishop) was born in the town Batara (presently nearby Antalia), in the province of Likia, in Asia Minor. His rich and pious parents pass away when he was a baby, and he is brought up and educated by his Uncle Bishop Nikoghayos Yerets. The evangelical commandment: “… sell all you have and give the money to the poor…” (The Gospel according to Mathew 19:21) becomes the essence of the life of Nikoghayos. He takes care of the poor, the sick, the prisoners and the orphans.

By the will of the people he becomes the Bishop of Smyrna. During the period of Christians’ persecutions he is exiled, but however, continues to preach the Gospel everywhere. After the establishment of peace, he returns to his residence and participates in the Ecumenical Council of Nicaea in 325 Ad. He has passed away in 326 AD. He is one of the most beloved saints of the Universal Church and is more famous by the name Santa Claus.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/12/11/Pontiff-Nikoghayos/2612394