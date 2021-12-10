Stand by Artsakh: Artsakh Telethon on December 10

STEPANAKERT — December 10 is a symbolic day for the history of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). On this day in 1991 its referendum of independence was held and based on its result, the independent Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) came into existence.

Thirty years later, on December 10, 2021, the High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center of Artsakh (HTSPC) which functions under the auspices of the government of Artsakh will hold an online fundraising effort aiming to advance the economy of Artsakh and help the people of the Armenian homeland.

Last year’s Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression was a substantial blow against free Artsakh. Among other things, it severely damaged the economy of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 2021, HTSPC in cooperation with the government of Artsakh, has been working on implementing 12 strategic programs that will boost the economy and assist the people of NKR. To bring these projects to life, online fundraising is being pursued.

The one dozen projects for which the HTSPC is seeking resources are the following:

Equipment for the Art School of Artsakh (estimated budget ~ $3,500)

Guesthouse in Stepanakert (~ $40,000)

Poultry farm in Shosh Village (~$16,000)

Art House in Stepanakert (~$3,900)

A quail farm in Stepanakert (~$4,100)

The FreedomBoard social blog (~$53,000)

Animal farm in Shosh village (~$30,300)

Animal farm in Berdashen (~$8,200)

Bakery in Askeran region (~$4,080)

Rabbit breeding farm in Stepanakert (~$1,020)

My name is Artsakh (~$1,440)

Module House for the Internally Displaced Persons: this project seeks opportunities to build houses for the nearly nine thousand families who lost their homes as a result of war.

Fundraising is already taking place on the ahimnadram.com website. Consequently, some funds have already been generated. For instance, 97 percent of the budget necessary for the album is secured. However, other projects have no donations.

“Not only does HTSPC organize the fundraising for Artsakh’s development projects, but we also monitor the implementation of the projects. We will periodically update our donors about the progress through our website, media or social media platforms. If necessary, we are ready to talk to our donors directly,” HISPC’s director Levon Gulian highlighted.

We call on Armenians worldwide and the friends of Artsakh to follow the online-fundraising on December 10. The event will be aired live from Stepanakert. For those who would like to contribute, donations can be made both at the fundraising event or any other time through ahimnadram.com. For any question about the fundraising program please contact ahimnadram@gmail.com

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator