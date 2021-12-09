Dec. 9 is International Genocide Commemoration Day

Accountability and reparations for past crimes of genocide became a rallying call on Thursday, December 9, as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide was observed.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres honored the memory of the victims of genocide and other atrocity crimes in a message, adding, “we rededicate ourselves to preventing these horrendous acts.”

“The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide has given us a better understanding of early warning signs and risk factors. Yet, today, genocide remains a very real threat. The international community has repeatedly failed to respond collaboratively, swiftly and decisively to prevent genocide and related atrocity crimes,” added Guterres.

“Today, we face the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945. They are lasting longer and are increasingly complex. Impunity is rife and human rights and the rule of law are regularly ignored. Identity-based hate speech, incitement and discrimination continue to spread and are increasingly being used for political manipulation and gain. These are all alarming warning signs that should prompt action,” the UN chief stated.

“We know what is needed. We must eliminate identity-based discrimination and recognize diversity as a strength. We must respect human rights and the rule of law. We must ensure accountability and reparations for past atrocity crimes. And we must reconcile and restore broken communities,” said Guterres.

“States have the primary responsibility for preventing genocide, but this cannot be achieved without the participation of society as a whole. Young people, religious and community leaders, the private sector and the media – especially social media platforms — all have a responsibility to become champions of prevention, he concluded.

Armenia, which in 2015 spearheaded the movement with the U.N. to dedicate December 9 as an international day of commemoration for the victims of genocides marked the occasion, with the foreign ministry issuing a statement voicing Yerevan’s commitment to international efforts for genocide prevention.

One of the specific aspects of this Convention is the imposition of a legal obligation on the states parties to the Convention to not only punish but also prevent genocide. This is very crucial in terms of universal protection of national, ethnic and religious groups.

“Despite the enormous work that has been carried out, the international community still needs to make further efforts for adequate and timely response, including for condemnation of gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as for holding accountable the states guilty of genocide,” said the Armenian foreign ministry.

“Today, there are different methods and toolkits for committing the crime of genocide, as modern weapons of mass destruction are being used. However, those who justify genocide have not changed their aspiration to achieve geopolitical goals through mass atrocities,” explained the foreign ministry.

“Historical memory, education and the dissemination of accurate information concerning previous genocides are essential to prevent a recurrence of mass atrocities,” the statement said. “The deliberate destruction of cultural heritage should also be condemned as it is a vital element for the preservation of national identity.”

To mark December 9, Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Ghevodyan, the ministry’s secretary general Boris Sahakyan and other representatives visited Dzidzernagapert Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust and the Assyrian, Yazidi genocides.

Asbarez