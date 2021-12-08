Stephen Markarian to star in Greater Boston Stage Company holiday show

Greater Boston Stage Company (GBSC) is pleased to present All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 directed by Ilyse Robbins, a moving documentary musical about the World War I Christmas truce.

The work is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and music direction by Matthew Stern. All is Calm recalls an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers met in “No Man’s Land” and laid down their arms to celebrate Christmas together.

“The message of All is Calm is universal – one of peace. Come to see a beautiful story, hear wonderful music, enjoy fantastic performances – and share the spirit of the season live, in-person with your fellow audience members,” says Robbins.

The production combines period songs and firsthand accounts of this remarkable event. This cast features 10 actors/singers who beautifully blend WWI patriotic tunes, trench ballads, medieval melodies and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium and Germany. Featured songs include: It’s A Long Way to Tipperary, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Angels We Have Heard on High, Good King Wenceslas, O Holy Night, Auld Lang Syne, and other holiday favorites. Robbins in particular is “looking forward to collaborating with the actors on Stille Nacht and The Truce.”

For the past 20 years, GBSCs holiday play has been a season highlight for audience-goers. All is Calm presents a unique take on the yearly tradition. “Honestly, I like that this is not your typical holiday fare,” notes Robbins. “I like that it is a quiet show – a play with music rather than a musical extravaganza. It makes one think while still enjoying the sounds of the holiday season.”

Armenian actor Stephen Markarian joins the cast of this year’s holiday production and is thrilled to be making his GBSC debut. “My favorite part of acting in All Is Calm is getting to portray all of these unbelievably brave men,” Markarian said. “The fact that in a 70-minute show you get to hear the actual words and opinions of over 40 different soldiers is amazing. It’s a unique experience to get to perform in a documentary musical, where one minute I’m playing a British soldier in the trenches and then in the next second I’m playing a German Lieutenant singing ‘O Tannenbaum.’ Overall it has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” he enthused.

Markarian’s international and national credits include Disney On Classic (The Orchestra Japan) and Bunnicula: The Musical (Theatreworks USA). Regionally he has performed in Violet and Carrie the Musical (Speakeasy Stage Company), Shrek the Musical (Wheelock Family Theatre),

The Producers (Celebration Theatre), Grease and Route 66 (Sierra Repertory Theatre). Markarian is also known for his roles on television, including Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Drake & Josh and CBS’s Listen Up! A proud graduate of The Boston Conservatory, Markarian also teaches private voice, musical theater classes and directs at The School at RTW in Hyde Park.

Performances run until December 23, 2021.

Armenian Weekly