Azerbaijani unit open fire in the direction of Armenian positions, target water truck

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On December 8, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the rear support vehicle (water truck) of a military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reported.

No casualties were reported.

The Armenian Defense Ministry earlier refuted reports claiming that the Armenian forces had opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.

