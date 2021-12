World Weightlifting Championships get underway in Tashkent

The 2021 World Weightlifting Championships got underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday, the Armenian National Olympic Committee (ANOC) reported.

Ten Armenian weightlifters have left for Uzbekistan’s capital for the tournament. The event has brought together athletes from 65 countries.

Rafik Harutyunyan (81 kg) is the first Armenian athlete to enter the competition on December 12.

The IWF World Championships run until 17 December.

Panorama.AM