Tourists offered electric carriages to tour the ruins of ancient Armenian city Ani in Turkey

Electric carriages are now offered to transport tourists inTurkey, visiting the ancient Armenian city of Ani. As Ermenihaber reports, the ruined medieval Armenian city now situated in Turkey’s Kars province, is included in the UNESCO heritage list.

According to the source, tourists will pass through a 100 ha territory of the landmark site to see the medieval city ruins and the monuments of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage. The tour lasts for 45 minutes and carriages are are available for up to five tourists at a time.

Panorama.AM