Did George Clooney Turn Down $35 Million from Turkish Airlines?

Actor George Clooney told the Guardian that he had once turned down $35 million for a single day’s work. The offer, he said, was to appear in an airline commercial.

“I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial,” Clooney told The Guardian in a lengthy interview published on Friday.

“But I talked to Amal [Clooney’s wife, the international human rights lawyer he married in 2014] about it and we decided it’s not worth it,” explained Clooney, who said their decision came due to the airline being associated with “a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times.”

“So I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it,’” the actor said.

Amal Clooney was one of the attorney advocating for Armenia in a case regarding the Armenian Genocide that was heard in the European Court of Human Rights in 2016.

While he did not mention the airline by name, its highly presumed that the company in question was Turkish Airlines, with the Turkish government owning a major stake of it.

To promote its airlines, Turkey paid millions of dollars to U.S. celebrities to become spokespeople for its brand.

Asbarez