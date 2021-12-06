Dadivank monastery entrance and exit always under control, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese says

Dadivank monastery complex, located in Artsakh’s Shahumyan district, which fell under the control of Azerbaijani forces as a result of the 2020 Artak war, has not accepted Armenian pilgrims since May of the ongoing year, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan told reporters on Monday.

“Our clergymen continue their service at the presence of Russian peacekeepers. During a prayer service, of course, every bishop would like to turn back and see the faithful in front of him. If the church is empty they feel the need to see worshippers as soon as possible. We are working hard to change this reality, however, our efforts have not yielded success yet,” Bishop Abrahamyan said.

The Primate of Artsakh Diocese stressed that the lives of Dadivank clergymen are not endangered as Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their service there.

Asked by Panorama.am reporter to comment on earlier reports, suggesting six clergymen are in the church and unable to get out as the exit is blocked, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan said: ” The entrance and exit of Dadivank monastery have always been under control. It would be false to claim the opposite and insist the entry is free. If Dadivank is under Azerbaijani control, entering the church or leaving it is problematic,” he said.

As to the clergymen blocked inside the church, the Primate said all necessary measures are taken to ensure their basic, medical and other needs related to Yerevan or the Mother See in Holy Echmiadzin.

Panorama.AM