Armenian-French animated film selected for six international festivals

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Filmed with the financial support of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the joint Armenian-French animated film “When I’m Sad” has been selected by six international film festivals after its world premiere at Animest International Animation Festival (Romania) on October 15.
The festivals include:
BIAF – Bucheon International Animation Festival (South Korea)
Cinanaima (Portugal)
Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People (Greece),
BASTAU International Film Festival (Kazakhstan),
Colombo International Women’s Film Festival (Sri Lanka)
Paris Courts Devant (France)
Production company: Hoshkee FILM
Co-production: Folimage, France
Director: Lilit Altunyan
Scriptwriters Lilit Altumyan, Armine Anda
Producer: Armine Anda, Coproducer Reginald de Guillebon
Composer: Mikayel Voskanyan
Starring Armine Anda (Armenian Voice), Nairi Khatchadourian (French Voice), Victoria Aleksanyan (English Voice).
