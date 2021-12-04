Baku rejected the Stockholm meeting of the foreign ministers due to visit of Armenian MPs to Artsakh

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry issued statement about the failed meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Stockholm, TASS news agency reported.

According to the statement, issued by the Azerbaijani side, a few hours before the considered meeting on December 3, Armenian MPs paid what it described ‘illegal’ visit to Nagorno Karabakh and as a response, ‘the Azerbaijani side did not consider it expedient to hold a meeting of Ministers of two countries in Stockholm.’

To note, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan earlier commented that the expected meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov didn’t take place, adding the Armenian side has never avoided meetings in the framework of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

