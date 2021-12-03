Putin informs Erdogan of results of his Sochi meeting with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in their telephone conversation on the main results of his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on November 26, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

“At the Turkish president’s request, Vladimir Putin informed him about the main results of the trilateral meeting held by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi on November 26, which was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Nagorno-Karabakh statement signed on November 9, 2020,” the statement says.

The Kremlin pointed out that “it is crucial that the talks confirmed Baku and Yerevan’s readiness to cooperate in the context of ensuring stability in the region, and also to establish mechanisms for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two states.”

In addition, the statement says that they showed willingness to solve practical issues in restoring trade, economic and transport ties.

“Praising the mediating role of the Russian Federation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for further coordination of efforts, including by using the capabilities of the Russian-Turkish center on monitoring the ceasefire and all military activities in the conflict zone,” the Kremlin added.

On November 26, Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan held trilateral talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, which lasted nearly three hours and yielded a joint statement. The Russian president branded the meeting meaningful and timely, and was hopeful that the agreements would be respected. Moreover, Putin held bilateral meetings with the Azerbaijani president and also with the Armenian prime minister.

https://tass.com/politics/1370643